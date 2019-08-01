XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/08/2019 - 08:52 BST

Newcastle United Shipping Out Goalkeeper To Swansea City

 




Newcastle United are poised to ship out goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to Swansea City, according to Sky Sports News

The Magpies are keen for Woodman to play first team football in the upcoming campaign and he is heading to the Liberty Stadium on loan.


 



Woodman, who has been keen to play week in, week out, will spend the entire season on loan at the Welsh giants.

The move could however mark the effective exit of Woodman from St James' Park as he has only one year left on his contract at the club; it remains to be seen if Newcastle will look to lock him down on a fresh agreement.

 


Woodman has had a series of loan spells away from Newcastle to hone his skills.


 


The London-born shot-stopper has spent time at Hartlepool United, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock and, most recently, Aberdeen.

He joined Newcastle's academy set-up in 2013 after leaving Crystal Palace.

 


Woodman has been capped by England at various youth levels and will now be looking to kick on with his game in the cut and thrust of the Championship at Swansea City.

Swansea start their campaign at home against Hull City on Saturday.
 