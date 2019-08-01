Silverware, Not Psychological Advantage – Liverpool Star On Manchester City Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson believes that the Reds' Community Shield clash against Manchester City this weekend is about winning the trophy and not gaining a psychological advantage over the Citizens.



The two English giants kick-off their 2019/20 campaign with the Community Shield match on this Sunday, with the Premier League set to begin the following weekend.













The last campaign saw Liverpool and Manchester City engage in a close battle for the league title and fans of both sides expect the same to continue when the new season begins on 9th August.



The two sides going head-to-head just one week before the start of the league season could see one of them gain a mental advantage over the other with a win.





However, Henderson, who led the Reds to a Champions League triumph last term, feels that the focus should be on winning the match and not on the opposition.







"I’ve been lucky to play here a few times with Liverpool and of course England", Henderson told Liverpool's official site.



"The feeling of coming here and it being special never gets old. It’s a big game and a big occasion.





“It’s a first for me – playing in a Community Shield – but I know it’s a competition Liverpool have always taken seriously, so that brings a responsibility for whoever gets picked to do everything we can to win.



“I’m not bothered about an advantage, we just want to win – full stop.



"The opponent is only relevant because in order to win it, we have to beat them. Sure, it’s the same for City.



"It’s the next game for us and therefore the next one we can win – that’s our attitude."



Liverpool host newcomers Norwich City at Anfield in the opening weekend of the Premier League, while Manchester City will take on West Ham United.

