So Easy To Get Along With – Grady Diangana On West Ham New Boys

West Ham United youngster Grady Diangana has heaped praise on new arrivals Pablo Fornals and Sebastien Haller for their involvement with the team.



After falling five points short of the seventh position that would have earned them European qualification last season, the Hammers are hoping to go one better when the new campaign kicks-off on 9th August.













The London-based club have brought in Fornals from Villarreal for £24m and Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt for a club-record deal worth up to £45m, in an attempt to bolster the squad.



The duo started for the Hammers in their friendly against German club Hertha Berlin on Wednesday and got their names on the scoresheet as the side claimed a 5-3 victory.





Although Diangana, who made 17 league appearances last term, had to watch on from the bench as the Irons' new boys scored, the 21-year-old found the back of the net after he came on as a substitute for Haller.









The winger revealed following the match that as much as Fornals and Haller are fun to hang out with, they roll up their sleeves when they need to.



“They are really nice guys. They’re really nice people and easy to get along with", Diangana told West Ham TV.





“You can have a joke and a laugh with them, and when it’s time to get down to training or a match, everyone gets serious.



"It’s a good group to be in.”



The 21-year-old is hopeful that the Hammers can end the pre-season on a high by beating Athletic Bilbao on Saturday and then proceed to defeat Manchester City in their Premier League season opener.



“It’s two wins on the bounce now for us so we’re going to try and take it on", Diangana said.



"Hopefully, we can beat Bilbao and then go on and beat Man City too.”



Diangana enjoyed a breakthrough season at West Ham last term and will be looking to open his goalscoring account for the club when the campaign begins.

