X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/08/2019 - 21:04 BST

Sporting Lisbon Coach Appears To Indicate Move For Tottenham and Man Utd Target Bruno Fernandes Could Happen

 




Sporting Lisbon coach Marcel Keizer does not appear to be closing down the possibility of a move for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes. 

Fernandes has been linked with both Premier League sides heavily over the course of the transfer window and Tottenham had representatives in Lisbon on Thursday for talks.


 



They did not manage to find an agreement with Sporting Lisbon for Fernandes, but their interest was made plain in the final stretch of the Premier League transfer window.

And Sporting Lisbon coach Keizer is unwilling to confirm that Fernandes will play in Sunday's Portuguese Super Cup against Benfica.

 


Keizer is quoted by Portuguese sports daily Record as having said on an RTP programme to air this evening: "I cannot promise anything [about Fernandes playing].


 


"I believe he will play, but we can never be 100 per cent right. It is not me who decides that at Sporting. This is football, the window is open, and when the window is open it's never very good for coaches."

The admission indicates that Keizer is well aware of the fierce interest in Fernandes and knows things could move quickly.

 


Sporting Lisbon are firm on their asking price for the prolific midfielder however and Tottenham and Manchester United have work to do if they want to push a deal over the line.

Fernandes could still play in the Super Cup game and then move afterwards, with the Premier League window open until 8th August.
 