This Pre-Season Can Help Us Fight For Big Things – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is positive that Spurs' difficult pre-season schedule will pay off when the new campaign begins.



The London-based club defeated Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the Audi Cup final on Wednesday and are set to play Italian club Inter in a friendly this weekend.













Tottenham, currently being managed by former Southampton manager Pochettino, faced Juventus and Manchester United in Singapore and China respectively prior to their trip to Germany.



The Premier League side won three of their friendlies and were defeated only by league rivals Manchester United.





Pochettino, who is heading into his sixth season in charge of the club, reflected on the pre-season campaign and feels that it will stand them in good stead when the new season begins.









"It was a very positive experience, I am so happy with the performance and behaviour of the players", Pochettino told the club's website.



"We are learning a lot and improving a lot every day. I am so happy and we keep going.





"When you play a team like Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, always to live this experience is an amazing thing for the players, for the young players and of course for the senior players to build their fitness and be stronger every day.



"We are having a very tough pre-season but we are competing very well and if we create this habit to compete really well, of course it's going to help us in the season to try to fight for big things."



Tottenham kick-off their Premier League season against newcomers Aston Villa in the opening weekend and Pochettino will want an early three points on the board.

