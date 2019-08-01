Top Clubs Keen – RB Leipzig Chief On Liverpool Linked Timo Werner

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff has claimed that some of the top clubs from outside Germany are also interested in Liverpool linked striker Timo Werner.



Werner has entered the final year of his contract and the German club have offered him a new deal to extend his stay.













But there has been speculation over his future, with Bayern Munich mooted as having put an agreement in place with his agent.



However, the German champions are reluctant to match Leipzig’s high demands and are prepared to wait until next year to sign him on a free transfer.





Leipzig are concerned about the time Werner has been taking to make a decision and admit that they will sell him this summer of the striker does not sign a new contract.







Mintzlaff told German magazine Sport Bild: “We are not sitting at the wheel and can only make offers and wait.



“Everything else is not under our control.





“If Timo does not renew then we would like to sell him.”



And the Leipzig CEO stressed Bayern Munich are not the only contenders for Werner, who has been regularly linked with Liverpool, this summer.



“There are many interested parties.



“Also top international clubs have approached us.”



Liverpool have limited time to make a move for Werner this summer due to the early closure of the Premier League transfer window, which slams shut on 8th August.

