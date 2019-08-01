Tottenham Hotspur’s Interest In Bruno Fernandes Does Not Mean This

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have not dropped their interest in Giovani Lo Celso, despite sending an official to open talks with Sporting Lisbon about Bruno Fernandes, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Spurs have struggled to make progress with a deal to take Lo Celso to north London as Real Betis continue to stick to their stance of wanting at least €75m for the Argentine.













It had been thought Betis signing Nabil Fekir would open the door for Lo Celso to go, but now coach Rubi is dreaming about playing the pair next season.



Now Tottenham have sent a representative to Lisbon to look to do a deal for Fernandes.



It does not mean though that Spurs have called off their interest in Lo Celso.







However, there remains doubt over whether Tottenham would proceed to sign both players before the transfer window closes.



Fernandes has been linked with Tottenham, along with Manchester United, throughout the summer transfer window.



Neither side have as yet made a formal proposal to Sporting Lisbon to sign the goalscoring midfielder and time is running out in the Premier League transfer window.

