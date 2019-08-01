XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/08/2019 - 19:30 BST

Tottenham Hotspur’s Interest In Bruno Fernandes Does Not Mean This

 




Tottenham Hotspur have not dropped their interest in Giovani Lo Celso, despite sending an official to open talks with Sporting Lisbon about Bruno Fernandes, according to the Daily Telegraph

Spurs have struggled to make progress with a deal to take Lo Celso to north London as Real Betis continue to stick to their stance of wanting at least €75m for the Argentine.


 



It had been thought Betis signing Nabil Fekir would open the door for Lo Celso to go, but now coach Rubi is dreaming about playing the pair next season.

Now Tottenham have sent a representative to Lisbon to look to do a deal for Fernandes.

 


It does not mean though that Spurs have called off their interest in Lo Celso.


 


However, there remains doubt over whether Tottenham would proceed to sign both players before the transfer window closes.

Fernandes has been linked with Tottenham, along with Manchester United, throughout the summer transfer window.

 


Neither side have as yet made a formal proposal to Sporting Lisbon to sign the goalscoring midfielder and time is running out in the Premier League transfer window.
 