U23 Football Isn’t What He Needs – Youth Coach On Leeds United Talent

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson needs to play senior team football rather than more Under-23s games according to former York City youth coach Steve Torpey.



The 18-year-old has been part of the Whites' youth set-up since signing for the Championship side in 2017 and has made two appearances for the senior team.













Most of Edmondson's time with Leeds has been spent with the Under-23 side, for whom the young centre-forward scored 18 goals last season.



Edmondson was with lower league club York City's Under-18 side before he made his switch to Leeds two years ago and it was Torpey, who played as a striker himself, that fostered the youngster's abilities and promoted him from the team's Under-16s to Under-18s.





The 48-year-old coach believes that it is time for the youngster to get the taste of senior team football and hopes he gets it – either at Leeds or somewhere else on loan – this season.







"He’s at that age where he needs to sample men’s football and if that’s at Leeds, brilliant", Torpey told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“If the manager sees him of that calibre and he can be in and around the first team, fantastic.





“But I think he probably needs, in my humble opinion, to go and play senior football."



The coach also cast doubt on the ability of Under-23s football to prepare players for the men's game.



“With the 23s, where he’s scored lots of goals and done really well, is it the same as playing senior football in the League or even at the Conference level? Probably not, especially with the physicality he’s going to come across in the Championship.



“It’s a real good standard, the Championship, and to play at that level at 18, 19 would be a massive achievement.



“If not, I think he probably needs to go and play first-team football at whatever level his coaches decide.”



Edmondson made his debut for Leeds on 6th May 2018 after he came on as a substitute in the side's 2-0 victory against QPR on the last day of the 2017/18 Championship season.

