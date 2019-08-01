XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/08/2019 - 13:18 BST

We Beat Off Competition From Abroad – Burton Boss Delights At Landing Starlet From Leeds United

 




Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough says his side have beaten off competition from abroad to sign Oliver Sarkic from Leeds United. 

Leeds handed Sarkic permission to turn out in a recent friendly against Chesterfield for Burton as Clough ran the rule over the 22-year-old.


 



Sarkic, a former Benfica B star, made a big impression on Clough and Burton moved quickly to secure him from Leeds.

The Montenegro youth international has penned a one-year contract at the Pirelli Stadium and a delighted Clough has revealed that Burton beat interest from abroad to land him.

 


Clough told his club's official site: "We saw him in training on Friday and the game on Saturday and we thought he showed enough to feel that he can help us out this season.


 


"He has had a rough 18 months or so and he’s looking to rebuild his career a little bit.

"He has had offers from abroad, but he wants to stay in England, and he’s enjoyed his few days with us."

 


The Burton boss however is not tipping Sarkic to make an immediate impact as he feels the forward has work to do on his fitness throughout the month.

"It’s going to take some time for him to get up to speed so that will be the priority for him as we go through August."

Sarkic was signed by Leeds on an initial loan deal in 2017 and did enough to convince the Whites to then sign him on a permanent basis.

He could not make the step up to the senior team though.
 