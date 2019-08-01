We’d Love Laurent Koscielny – Bordeaux Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux sporting director Eduardo Macia has expressed his desire to land Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny for the French club.



Koscielny, 33, is currently on strike to force his way out of Arsenal, feeling the time has come to end his nine-year association with the Gunners.













Although the Gunners skipper has one more year left on his contract with the club, he no longer wishes to play for Arsenal and wants to put an end to his spell at the London-based club.



Arsenal have been making efforts to resolve the issue by holding talks with the player's representatives, but face a battle to keep him as French clubs Rennes and Bordeaux are keen on landing him.





Les Girondins coach Paulo Sousa expressed his interest in signing Koscielny a fortnight ago and now the club's head of recruitment Macia has joined the 48-year-old in admitting the Arsenal defender is wanted in France.







"Laurent Koscielny? Of course!" Macia was quoted as saying by France Football when asked if would like to see the Frenchman at the club.



"If the opportunity is there, we would love to have him come."





Koscielny reportedly asked the club to let him leave for free, but Arsenal want to earn a fee for the centre-back given that he is still under contract at the Emirates Stadium.

