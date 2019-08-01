What’s Bigger Than Leeds United Game – Bristol City New Boy Eyeing Early Scalp

Follow @insidefutbol





Kasey Palmer is excited about Bristol City's Championship opener against Leeds United and insists games do not come much bigger than taking on the Whites.



The Robins have confirmed the signing of Palmer, who spent the latter half of season on loan with them, on a four-year deal from Chelsea.













Although the fee for the transfer has been kept undisclosed by the two clubs, Bristol City forked out a substantial sum for the attacking midfielder.



Palmer made a total of 17 appearances for the Robins during his six-month loan spell last term and was involved in three goals for the club.





With Bristol City's Championship campaign kicking-off against Leeds this weekend, the 22-year-old is hopeful of getting involved straight away in the game that he believes is one of the biggest in the division.







“Games don’t get much bigger than that”, Palmer told the club's official website.



“So hopefully I can be involved straight away, we can get off to a winning start which will be important.”





The ex-Chelsea man also revealed his aims for the upcoming years before lifting the lid on the factors that made him sign a permanent contract with Bristol City.



"In the next four years I want to develop myself as much as I can under the management of Lee Johnson.



"I want more goals, assists and to try and get my stats as good as possible.



"Also in that time the club can hopefully get promoted to the Premier League which is where it deserves to be.



“The manager was a big factor in my decision to come back.



"He was a big pull, my team-mates played a part as well and my family wanted to come back which was a big thing for me as well."



Palmer joined Chelsea's youth set-up from Charlton Athletic in 2013 and had loan stints with Huddersfield, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

