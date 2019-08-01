Won’t Rock Boat – Harry Maguire Determined To Stay Professional Amid Manchester United Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Maguire is determined to remain professional, despite becoming increasingly frustrated at being denied a move to Manchester United, according to Sky Sports News.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have made the Leicester City centre-back their top defensive target this summer, but progress towards a deal has been slow.













Leicester have no financial need to sell and have made clear that they will not let Maguire leave for under £90m.



However, it is claimed Manchester United are only prepared to pay up to £80m, leading to transfer deadlock in the final stretch of the Premier League transfer window.



Maguire is hugely frustrated at being denied the chance to head to Old Trafford, however he is determined to remain professional.







The England international is not rocking the boat and Manchester United look to have work to do if they are to secure his signature this summer.



The pressure is on due to the Premier League's decision to close its transfer window early.



While business on the continent will continue until 2nd September, if Manchester United do not do their business by 5pm on 8th August, they will be able to buy no one else until January.

