Alfredo Morelos Is Smiling – Steven Gerrard Tackles Transfer Speculation

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says striker Alfredo Morelos is cutting a happy figure around the training ground, amid continuing speculation over his future.



Morelos has emerged as a target for a number of clubs this summer and Rangers could be tested by bids between now and the closure of the transfer window on 2nd September.













The transfer talk is not affecting Morelos, Gerrard has indicated, with the Colombian in good spirits and ready to get going with the start of a new Scottish Premiership season this coming weekend.



Gerrard told a press conference: "Alfredo trains very hard, he smiles about the place and now he is ready to fire.



"He will train the next few days and will be available for selection", the Gers manager added.







Gerrard however is unwilling to rule out selling Morelos, feeling all players have their price, but if a deal is to happen then he claims it must happen by a certain date to allow the Gers time to sign a replacement.



"We haven't put an exact time and date, but we do know when it would be difficult to replace any players and wouldn't look to sell beyond this date.



"We don't want to sell any of our top players, but you have to be prepared as every player has a price", he added.



Morelos was a key man for Gerrard's Rangers last term and the Gers will hope he is fully focused if given a start in their Premiership opener against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

