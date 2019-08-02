Arsenal Poised Over Fresh Bid For Kieran Tierney

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are expected to put in a new bid for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney over the coming days, according to Sky Sports News.



The Gunners have so far failed with two offers for the Celtic left-back, though the most recent hit the Bhoys' £25m asking price; it was rejected due to the structure of the deal, only meeting the £25m figure with add-ons.













Now Arsenal, fresh off the high of signing Nicolas Pepe from Lille, are to try again as they hope to push the capture of Tierney over the line before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday.



If Celtic do sell Tierney they will still have ample time to replace him as Scotland, in line with the rest of Europe, has a window open until 2nd September.



Arsenal have been wrestling with a tight budget this summer though and as a result have had to box clever when structuring deals.







Celtic have been clear that they will stand firm on Tierney unless presented with an offer which meets their expectations.



Neil Lennon's men start their Scottish Premiership push this Saturday with a home meeting against St Johnstone.



Tierney is currently out of action, but is close to returning to full fitness after undergoing hernia surgery.



It remains to be seen if he has played his last game for Celtic.

