Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Still Far Off Defender’s Asking Price

Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are far away from matching Borussia Monchengladbach’s valuation of defender Matthias Ginter.



The 25-year-old defender’s future has come under the scanner due to interest from several top European clubs this summer.













Atletico Madrid and Tottenham have emerged as the contenders to sign him and they have been in contact with Monchengladbach to discuss the possibility of signing him.



But Ginter is some way away from leaving the club at the moment as according to German daily Bild, neither of the two main suitors are anywhere near the money the German club want for him.





The Spanish giants and the north London club are prepared to table offers in the region of €35m, but that figure is a long way away from the price tag Monchengladbach have fixed for Ginter.









The Bundesliga are only prepared to sell the defender if one of the clubs decided to stump up €60m for him this summer.



Ginter joined the club from Dortmund two years ago and has been a pivotal part of Monchengladbach’s plans.





Atletico Madrid still have time until 2nd September to negotiate a price, but Tottenham are running out of time because of the Premier League’s decision to slam shut the transfer window before the start of the new season next week.

