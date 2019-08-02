Birmingham City Target George Puscas Looking For Convincing Destination

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City target George Puscas is continuing to look for a destination that convinces him this summer.



The striker spent last season on loan at Palermo and clocked nine goals in 33 appearances in the second tier of Italian football.









Inter are looking to offload him this summer and have already received an offer to sell him to Championship outfit Birmingham during the ongoing transfer window.



But Puscas appears to have not yet made a decision over where he wants to go.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Inter star is continuing to look for a destination this summer which convinces him.



Puscas is aware that he could leave Inter this summer, but is not in a hurry to make a decision.



Birmingham are running out of time to convince the striker as they have only until next Thursday to sign players ahead of the new season.





It remains to be seen whether they try and convince the Inter forward or move on to other targets.