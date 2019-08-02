XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/08/2019 - 11:30 BST

Birmingham City Target George Puscas Looking For Convincing Destination

 




Birmingham City target George Puscas is continuing to look for a destination that convinces him this summer.

The striker spent last season on loan at Palermo and clocked nine goals in 33 appearances in the second tier of Italian football.  


 

 
 
 


Inter are looking to offload him this summer and have already received an offer to sell him to Championship outfit Birmingham during the ongoing transfer window.

But Puscas appears to have not yet made a decision over where he wants to go.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Inter star is continuing to look for a destination this summer which convinces him.

 
 


Puscas is aware that he could leave Inter this summer, but is not in a hurry to make a decision.

Birmingham are running out of time to convince the striker as they have only until next Thursday to sign players ahead of the new season.
 


It remains to be seen whether they try and convince the Inter forward or move on to other targets. 

 