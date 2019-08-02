Celtic Boss Neil Lennon Braced For New Arsenal Kieran Tierney Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Neil Lennon is expecting Premier League side Arsenal to make a renewed offer for Hoops left-back Kieran Tierney.



The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the London-based club throughout the summer, with the Gunners said to have tabled multiple offers for the player.













While Arsenal's first bid for the player was in the region of £15m, their last bid was reportedly £18m, plus a potential £7m more in add-ons, which was rejected, as Celtic considered the add-ons unrealistic.



There have been suggestions this week that the Premier League side will make an improved offer for Tierney and seal the transfer of the Scotsman.





It remains to be seen if Arsenal can come up with something that will convince Celtic to sell their star defender, but Lennon believes that the Gunners will make an approach soon.









"Normally these things tend to happen again", Lennon was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"I imagine there will be offers coming in. For certain individual players, the asking price hasn't been met and the clubs know what the asking price is.





"So until that valuation is met then thankfully we don't have a decision to make.



"If we're talking about Arsenal, they have five or six days to come back in with a revised offer.



"The closer it comes to the end of the window and then something crops up, we are prepared for that aspect of it, but it's not welcome."



Tierney, who played 20 Scottish Premiership matches for Celtic last season, is currently sidelined with a hip injury and is expected to return next week.



Arsenal, on the other hand, broke their transfer record after completing a £72m deal for Nicolas Pepe on Thursday.

