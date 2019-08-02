Chelsea Stick To Asking Price As French Side Mull Joining Spanish Club In Blues Star Hunt

Follow @insidefutbol





The race for Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo is heating up, with an unnamed Ligue 1 side joining Leganes in the hunt for his signature.



Omeruo spent last term on loan in Spain at Leganes and the club want to keep hold of him on a permanent basis.













Leganes have offered €4.5m for the Nigeria international, but Chelsea have knocked it back and slapped a price tag of €6m on the player.



The ball appears to be in the Spanish side's court, however they could soon have competition.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, an unnamed Ligue 1 side are interested in Omeruo.







The French side are now considering putting in a bid and pushing to take the Nigerian defender to Ligue 1.



Chelsea signed the 25-year-old in 2012 from Belgian outfit Standard Liege, but he has yet to make a senior team appearance for the Blues.



He has had spells on loan at ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Kasimpasa, Alanyaspor and most recently Leganes.



Omeruo admitted earlier this year that he would be open to a permanent move to Leganes.

