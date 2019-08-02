XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/08/2019 - 09:52 BST

Claim From Italy: Juventus Decide To Accept Man City’s Joao Cancelo Bid

 




Juventus have decided to accept a cash plus player bid for Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Premier League champions reopened negotiations with Juventus earlier this week for the signature of Cancelo after a few weeks of stasis in the talks between the two clubs.  


 



Pep Guardiola has been insisting on signing Cancelo this summer and it seems the Premier League champions have made significant progress in negotiations with Juventus.

According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Juventus have decided to accept a player plush cash offer to sell Cancelo to Manchester City this summer.
 


The Italian champions have been keen to get €60m from the Portuguese’s departure, but have agreed to pocket a fee in the region of €30m to €35m.
 



Manchester City full-back Danilo will be joining Juventus as part of the deal to push the overall valuation of the deal to the figures the Bianconeri wanted.

With the two clubs agreeing on a deal, Cancelo could soon fly out to England to undergo a medical and agree personal terms with Manchester City.
 


Manchester City are aiming to close out the details of the deal and secure his signature before next Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline.   
 