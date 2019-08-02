XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/08/2019 - 12:50 BST

Claim From Italy: Paulo Dybala Still Opposed To Manchester United Move

 




Paulo Dybala has said no to Manchester United over a summer move, but Juventus are still pushing to convince him to accept a switch to the Premier League.

Dybala’s agent has been in London since Wednesday for talks with Manchester United as Juventus look to complete a complicated swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku moving to Turin.  


 



The striker has always been reluctant to leave Juventus and has not been excited about playing in the Premier League from next season.

He arrived in Turin earlier this week for talks with Maurizio Sarri, but the meeting between the Juventus player and coach might not even happen.
 


Juventus want to land Lukaku, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Argentine has put a wrench in their plans to take the Belgian to Turin as part of a swap deal involving him and Manchester United.
 



It has been claimed the forward has knocked back the opportunity to join Manchester United and wants to stay at Juventus.

Fresh meetings are expected to take place between Dybala’s entourage and Juventus later today to take stock of the situation.
 


Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is back in Italy and will put pressure on Dybala to accept a move to Manchester United.

Lukaku has agreed on a contract with Juventus and the Bianconeri also have an agreement in place with Manchester United.

But the negotiations will fall apart if Dybala continues to push to stay at Juventus.   
 