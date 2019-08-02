XRegister
02/08/2019 - 21:17 BST

Claim Made Over Fee For Leeds Striker Kemar Roofe As Anderlecht Plan Weekend Medical

 




Anderlecht are planning to give Kemar Roofe a medical this weekend after an agreement in principle was reached with Leeds United. 

The striker has entered the final year of his contract at Elland Road and Leeds have opted to cash in on him.


 



Roofe has been linked with Rangers, while it has also been claimed there was Premier League interest in him, but the hitman believes Belgium and Anderlecht makes the most sense.

According to Belgian daily Derniere Heure, Anderlecht have reached an agreement in principle with Leeds on the basis of a fee of €6m (£5.48m).

 


Roofe is expected to fly into Brussels this weekend and Anderlecht are already planning to put him through his medical paces when he arrives.


 


The club expect Roofe to be signed in good time to be eligible to face Mechelen next Friday, however it is unclear if he will be fit to play.

Roofe has been nursing an ankle injury and, though it is not expected to stop Anderlecht signing him, could prevent him from making his debut against Mechelen.

 


The striker hit the back of the net on a regular basis in the Championship last season, but will now prepare for a campaign under Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.
 