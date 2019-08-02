XRegister
02/08/2019 - 16:13 BST

Eintracht Frankfurt Add To Newcastle United Talk With Jetro Willems Admission

 




Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed that Newcastle United linked Jetro Willems is in talks over a move away. 

It has been claimed that Newcastle are moving to wrap up the signature of the left-back as they bid to improve their defensive options over the coming days.


 



Willems has been clear about his desire to move on from Eintracht Frankfurt as he seeks a fresh start and regular first team football – and St James' Park could be his destination.

The Bundesliga club have now confirmed that Willems is not involved in pre-season training this afternoon as he is involved in transfer talks.

 


Eintracht Frankfurt said: "Jetro Willems is currently free to conduct transfer talks."


 


Willems has been regularly linked with English clubs throughout his career, but opted to head to Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt from PSV Eindhoven in 2017.

The 27-year-old struggled for playing time in Germany last term and wants to move on.

 


He has been capped by the Netherlands at various youth levels, as well as winning 22 senior caps in an orange shirt.
 