Everton Putting Midfielder Through Medical Checks

Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is being put through his medical paces ahead of a potential move to Everton, according to a Sky Sports News’ 11:28 report.



Everton have identified the 23-year-old midfielder as the replacement for Idrissa Gueye, who joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.













Negotiations between the Merseyside club and Mainz have been taking place over the last few days and it seems an agreement has been reached.



Gbamin has travelled to England to complete the formalities of the transfer and is currently being put through his paces in a medical at Everton.





The two clubs are finalising the details of the transfer and Gbamin is expected to soon the pull on the Everton colours and start the new season in the Premier League.









Everton were willing to offer a fee of €25m for the midfielder, but Mainz were reportedly holding out for €35m before agreeing to let him go.



But a compromise has been agreed and Gbamin is now on the verge of completing the move to Everton.





Everton are also on the verge of announcing a deal to sign Moise Kean from Juventus this summer.

