Everton Set Transfer Priority After Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Moise Kean

Everton have now made a centre-back their next transfer priority, according to the Times.



The Toffees have agreed deals for midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin and striker Moise Kean, with the club now working to officially complete the captures.













Gbamin is to undergo his medical after a fee was agreed with Mainz, while Kean is due to undergo his medical over the course of the next 24 hours.



Now the Toffees are moving on to the next area of their side they feel needs attention.



Everton have made signing a centre-back their next priority, though it remains to be seen who they will turn to.







Kurt Zouma was on loan at Goodison Park from Chelsea last season, but the Blues operating under a transfer ban, bringing the player back could be a bridge too far.



They have been trying to tempt Chelsea to sanction another loan deal for Zouma, but time is running out in the transfer window for Premier League sides.



Everton are set to start the campaign with a testing trip to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace on 10th August, before welcoming Watford to Goodison Park the following weekend.

