XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/08/2019 - 11:03 BST

Fair Play To Him – Steven Gerrard Confirms Rangers Star Heading To Holland

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that young winger Glenn Middleton is close to a move to the Netherlands. 

Gerrard promoted the youngster to the first team squad at Ibrox last summer and handed him regular first team chances after being impressed with his efforts.


 



However, the Gers boss has concluded that Middleton needs to play week in, week out, with the challenge of a loan move to the Netherlands a good fit for him.

He is expected to sign for NAC Breda and Gerrard told a press conference: "Glenn Middleton is very close to going on loan in Holland."

 


The Rangers boss, who has saluted Middleton for taking up the challenge of playing abroad, has no doubt a spell in the Netherlands will be a good experience for the winger.


 


"Fair play to him going for such a challenge.

"That will be good for his development, playing for a team challenging in front of passionate fans", the Gers boss added.

 


NAC Breda suffered relegation from the Dutch top flight, the Eredivisie, last season and will be expecting to instantly bounce back by winning promotion from the Eerste Divisie.

The Dutch side kick off their new campaign by travelling to FC Dordrecht on 9th August and all eyes will be on whether Middleton is instantly involved.
 