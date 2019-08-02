Fair Play To Him – Steven Gerrard Confirms Rangers Star Heading To Holland

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that young winger Glenn Middleton is close to a move to the Netherlands.



Gerrard promoted the youngster to the first team squad at Ibrox last summer and handed him regular first team chances after being impressed with his efforts.













However, the Gers boss has concluded that Middleton needs to play week in, week out, with the challenge of a loan move to the Netherlands a good fit for him.



He is expected to sign for NAC Breda and Gerrard told a press conference: "Glenn Middleton is very close to going on loan in Holland."



The Rangers boss, who has saluted Middleton for taking up the challenge of playing abroad, has no doubt a spell in the Netherlands will be a good experience for the winger.







"Fair play to him going for such a challenge.



"That will be good for his development, playing for a team challenging in front of passionate fans", the Gers boss added.



NAC Breda suffered relegation from the Dutch top flight, the Eredivisie, last season and will be expecting to instantly bounce back by winning promotion from the Eerste Divisie.



The Dutch side kick off their new campaign by travelling to FC Dordrecht on 9th August and all eyes will be on whether Middleton is instantly involved.

