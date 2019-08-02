XRegister
Inside Futbol

02/08/2019 - 16:27 BST

Future of Liverpool Linked Ligue 2 Talent Could Be Settled Next Week, Foreign Clubs In Pole

 




The future of Liverpool linked Silas Wamangituka could be settled next week, with Rennes having been overtaken by clubs outside France in the chase for his signature. 

Wamangituka caught the eye with his performances for Paris FC in the second tier of French football last term.


 



The 19-year-old forward has been linked with a host of clubs, including Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, but the clock is ticking down on the early closing Premier League transfer window.

There is a desire for Wamangituka's next destination to be settled next week though, according to French daily Le Parisien.

 


Rennes had been making the running, but it is claimed they are no longer in pole position.


 


The Ligue 1 side have been overtaken by better offers from clubs outside France.

German Bundesliga club Schalke, coached by Klopp's close friend David Wagner, are suggested to be one of the foreign sides keen and the Ruhr giants have presented a proposal which is more satisfying for Paris FC.

 


Wamangituka has made a single appearance so far in Ligue 2 this season for Paris FC, turning out in a 3-0 defeat against Lorient.
 