06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/08/2019 - 09:20 BST

Genuine Confidence Around Anderlecht Move For Rangers Target Kemar Roofe

 




Sources in Belgium are confident about Anderlecht landing Rangers target Kemar Roofe from Leeds United and the Jupiler League giants could pay around £7m for him.

Roofe is currently nursing an ankle injury and is set to miss the start of Leeds’s Championship season this weekend.  


 



However, his future at Leeds has also been under the scanner as he has entered the final year of his contract and is yet to agree to an extension.

Belgian giants Anderlecht are interested in the striker and, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, sources in Belgium are confident the deal can happen.
 


Roofe has been strongly linked with Rangers this summer as a potential replacement for Alfredo Morelos, but he may be continuing his career in Belgium.



Vincent Kompany’s side are though still to put in a formal offer.

Leeds could sell as Roofe has entered the final year of his contract and could walk away from the club next summer on a free transfer.
 


If Leeds do sell Roofe, they would be down to one senior striker with only days left to bring in a replacement.

Rangers' interest may depend on Morelos needing to be shipped out first.   
 