He Offers Plenty – Chris Wilder Excited By Oli McBurnie Arrival

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is delighted to have signed Oli McBurnie and believes the attacker "offers plenty" up top.



The Blades paid Swansea City a fee of £20m to capture the services of McBurnie, breaking their transfer record for the fourth time this summer.













McBurnie, who has penned a four-year deal with the club, scored 22 goals from his 42 Championship appearances for the Swans last term.



The 23-year-old joins the likes of Lys Mousset, Callum Robinson, Luke Freeman and Phil Jagielka in signing for the club, as the Blades hope to enjoy a successful campaign back in the Premier League under Wilder.





Wilder, who earned the side promotion to the English top tier, is excited to have the Leeds-born striker on board and is confident that he will add value to the squad.









"We've had to be patient and work very hard to get Oli to Bramall Lane but I am confident he will be a tremendous success", Wilder told the Blades' official website.



"We need options at the top of the pitch and Oli, as anyone who has watched a significant amount of Championship football will tell you, offers plenty in that area.





"He fits the profile of our transfer policy this season and is an age where his better years are ahead of him – hopefully he and the club can continue to grow together.



"I'm delighted with the transfer business over the summer, Oli is a big piece of the jigsaw, and the squad is shaping up ready for what will be a long and demanding season."



Sheffield United will be hosted by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on the opening weekend of the Premier League on 10th August and McBurnie will be hoping to play his part for the Blades.

