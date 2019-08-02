He’ll Adapt – Former Juventus Star Sure Paulo Dybala Can Shine At Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Juventus striker Massimo Briaschi has backed Paulo Dybala to light up the Premier League if he decides to join Manchester United this summer.



Dybala has reportedly rejected a move to Manchester United in an initial meeting with the Juventus hierarchy and wants to stay with the Italian champions.













Juventus have continued to push the forward to accept a move to Old Trafford as part of a swap deal that would see Romelu Lukaku move to Turin this summer.



More meetings are expected to take place between Dybala’s camp and Juventus and Briaschi feels that the attacker's time at the club is done as the hierarchy seem to have made their decision.





The former striker told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “It seems to me that a precise choice has been made by the club, in agreement with the coach.







“I believe that his time at Juventus has ended.



“I say this unfortunately because I would have kept him for life.”







However, he also believes Dybala can find a new lease of life at Manchester United and take his game to the next level in England.



The 61-year-old is certain that the Argentine has the game to set the Premier League on fire from next season.



“Dybala is a great player, he has the skills to adapt to any league.



“He is a player who doesn’t argue and if he goes to Manchester he can raise his game.



“It would be an excellent solution.”



Dybala’s representatives have been in England since Wednesday to work out personal terms with Manchester United.



He has reportedly demanded wages to the tune of €10m per year net in order to consider joining the Premier League giants.

