He’s Got Some Serious Quality – Leeds United Star Impressed With Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has heaped praise on Helder Costa and has already seen enough of the winger to rate him as having serious quality.



The Championship club are set to kick-off their second season under Marcelo Bielsa this weekend after the Argentine tactician led the side to the playoffs last term.













Leeds have reinforced the squad this summer as they hope to make their Premier League promotion dream a reality when the 2019/20 season comes to an end next year, and Costa is one of the new faces to have arrived at the club.



The former Benfica man has been brought on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy next summer, from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.





Bamford, who scored nine league goals for Leeds last season, has heaped praise on the 25-year-old and is confident that Costa has got the X-factor.









“It’s the same when any new player comes in, the gaffer wants them to get into his system, bed in a little bit and get used to how he wants them to play”, Bamford was quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post as telling fans in a Q&A.



“It was the same when I came in, it took me six weeks to get into it and then I got injured obviously.





“It’ll be the same with all of them and you can tell already, whilst he’s bedding in, he’s a top player, he’s got some serious quality and he’ll make a difference.”



Costa will compete against the likes of Jack Clarke, Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez for a spot in Bielsa's prefered eleven and all eyes will be on the team the Argentine picks at Ashton Gate.

