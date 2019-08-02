He’s Impressed Me – Derby Boss Delights At Landing Star From Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has expressed his delight at signing Krystian Bielik from Arsenal, admitting the deal has been in the works for some time.



The Championship side have confirmed the signing of the Polish youngster from Arsenal for a reported fee of £10m, with the player penning a five-year deal.













Bielik made two senior team appearances for the Gunners after moving to the London-based club in 2015 and had loan spells at Birmingham City, Walsall and Charlton Athletic over the last two years.



The 21-year-old played in 31 League One matches for Charlton last season and was involved in five goals for the Addicks, helping them earn promotion to Championship.





Cocu, who succeeded Frank Lampard earlier this summer, believes that Bielik's ability to occupy a role in central defence and defensive midfield will add value to the team as the Rams push for Premier League promotion this season.









“We worked for quite some time on this player and getting him in the team”, Cocu told RamsTV.



“He played at the European Championships for Poland's Under-21s in the summer and did a very good job and I was impressed by his style of play.





“He is the type of player who can play in the number six position as a holding midfielder and he can also play as a centre-back so it gives us more options in the team.



"It is the same position as Tom Huddlestone so we need more options in one position in the team.



“If you can play two or three positions it is good for their development and makes the player more complete. It will also benefit the team.



“He is a young player, he is 21 years old, and it is a permanent deal which I think is a very good investment for the club.



"He made a really good impression. I am very happy he has joined the team.”



Derby will be hosted by newly-relegated Huddersfield Town in the opening weekend of the new Championship campaign.

