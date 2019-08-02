I’m Really Happy At Leeds – Whites Star Shoots Down Transfer Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, who has been linked with a potential return to Spain this summer, insists he is happy at Elland Road and keen to play his part in a promotion winning campaign.



The 32-year-old joined the Lilywhites from Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer in January this year, penning a contract that lasts until the summer of 2023.













Casilla went on to make 17 Championship appearances for Leeds last season and kept clean sheets on five occasions.



The former Real Madrid goalkeeper has been linked with a move back to Spain this summer after Leeds failed to win promotion last term, while his hefty salary was also thought to be a concern for the Whites.





However, Casilla himself has played down speculation around his future at the Championship club by revealing that he is content.







"Promotion to the Premier League is what we want from this year", Casilla was quoted as saying at a Q&A by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"I'm really happy at Leeds. The team is a good team and the family are very happy in Leeds too."





The goalkeeper was also asked about the shooting ability of his team-mates in training, and picked out Patrick Bamford and Kemar Roofe as his most challenging opponents.



"Jack Harrison is a good shooter but Patrick and Roofe are the best."



Former Wolverhampton Wanderers and current Leeds defender Barry Douglas was asked about Whites' new signing Helder Costa, who the Scotsman played with during his time with Wolves, and spoke highly of the 25-year-old winger.



"He's a player that is going to keep people on the edge of their seat", Douglas remarked.



"He can create a chance from nothing and hopefully he brings that magic.



"He's a great acquisition to the squad."



Leeds will be hoping to make their Premier League promotion dream a reality when the new season begins this weekend after narrowly missing out last term.

