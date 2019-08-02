I’ve Got Targets – Leeds United Star Has Personal Goals In Mind

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has set personal targets for himself that he hopes to achieve with the Whites in the 2019/20 campaign.



The 25-year-old was signed by the Championship club from Middlesbrough for a fee of £7m last summer, with the player penning a four-year contract.













However, an injury early in the campaign derailed the centre-forward's season and was made worse by a knee injury that hit him late in December last year.



Despite the setbacks, Bamford managed to score nine goals from his 22 Championship appearances for Leeds.





A good chunk of the Whites faithful are yet to be convinced by Bamford, but the striker is confident that he can rack over 20 goals if he can play the full season.











The former Chelsea striker revealed that he has set personal goals for the upcoming season, which he hopes to achieve.



“With a cruciate injury it’s tough, it takes a while to feel normal again but since we’ve been back for pre-season my knees have felt brilliant, felt the same as each other", Bamford was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.





“Obviously every striker wants to clear the 20, 25 mark and hopefully with a full season I’m capable of doing that.



"I’ve set myself personal targets and hopefully I can achieve them.”



Bamford also revealed that he expects pressure to be put on him and it is something he welcomes.



“There’s always going to be that pressure, when you’re at a big club like Leeds”, the 25-year-old said.



“For me it’s something I embrace.



“I expect myself to score as many goals as I can.



“Last year, getting 10, for me being out six months wasn’t a bad return."



Leeds kick-off their Championship campaign against Bristol City this weekend and Bamford will be looking to start the season by finding the back of the net.

