Leeds Board Member Says Kemar Roofe Sale Close, Anderlecht Beating Rangers and Premier League Club

A Leeds United board member has confirmed the imminent departure of Kemar Roofe from Elland Road, with Anderlecht set to beat off competition from the Premier League and Rangers.



It has emerged Anderlecht are actively trying to sign the striker, who has also been on the radar of Glasgow giants Rangers this summer.













Roofe is currently recovering from an ankle injury, but the two clubs have been in talks and it seems the striker is now on the verge of leaving the Yorkshire giants.



With his contract expiring next summer and Roofe not signing a new deal, Leeds have decided to cash in on their top scorer from last season.





A Leeds board member has confirmed that the club are close to finalising a deal to sell Roofe to Anderlecht.









The unnamed board member told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: “We are close to an agreement.”



It is claimed that Roofe had interest from Rangers and the Premier League, but has decided he wants to continue his career at Anderlecht.





All eyes will be on how quickly the deal goes through and whether Leeds move to bring in another striker as a replacement or trust in their existing options.

