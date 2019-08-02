Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa Coy On Kemar Roofe Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that he is not sure whether Kemar Roofe is going to stay at Leeds United this summer.



Roofe is on the cusp of leaving Leeds as they are close to agreeing on a deal to sell him to Belgian giants Anderlecht.













An unnamed Leeds board member has confirmed a deal is close to being agreed and the striker is now largely expected to leave Elland Road this summer.



Roofe has a year left on his contract and has struggled to agree terms on a fresh deal with Leeds.





Leeds are said to have decided to cash in on him, but Bielsa has remained coy on the transfer status of the club’s top scorer from last season.









He stressed that he can provide little information and is not sure what the situation is with Roofe.



Speaking about Roofe in a press conference, Bielsa said: “I cannot tell you anything because I’m not sure what will happen at the moment.”





Leeds will be under pressure to bring in a replacement for Roofe before Thursday’s Premier League and Championship deadline as they could be down to just one senior striker by the start of the season this weekend.

