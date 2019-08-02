Leeds United Interest In 24-Year-Old Striker Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not looking to sign SPAL striker Andrea Petagna, it has been claimed in Italy, despite the club being set to lose Kemar Roofe.



The Whites' main striker from last season is set to complete a move to Belgian giants Anderlecht, with a fee of €6m having been agreed between the two teams.













Losing Roofe will be a blow to the Yorkshire giants, but they could be in the market to sign a replacement and have been linked with other strikers, including Petagna.



However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Leeds are not interested in signing Petagna.



The 24-year-old impressed last season in Serie A as he netted 16 goals in 36 games.







Petagna turned up on the big occasions, scoring against AC Milan, Roma, Lazio and Napoli.



SPAL turned his loan from Atalanta into a permanent deal, but he has been linked with a potential exit from the club this summer.



Elland Road though appears unlikely to be Petagna's destination, unless the Whites have a change of heart over the coming days.

