Leeds United Star Edging Ever Closer To Elland Road Exit

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is continuing to undergo a medical at Burnley ahead of his permanent switch from Leeds United this summer, according to a Sky Sports News’ 10:07 report.



Burnley made a move for the Northern Ireland goalkeeper after selling Tom Heaton to Aston Villa and the negotiations with Leeds have progressed well.













Leeds accepted an offer to sell the goalkeeper to the Premier League side and are set to pocket a fee of around £2.5m to £3.5m, and the deal will contain a sell-on clause.



Peacock-Farrell arrived at Burnley on Thursday afternoon to undergo a medical and complete the relevant formalities of the transfer.





And it has been claimed that the 23-year-old is yet to complete the medical checks, which would allow him to sign his contract with Burnley.







The Leeds academy product was the number 2 to Kiko Casilla last season and has been keen to play regular football next season.



With only a year left on his contract, Leeds have decided to cash in on him and the goalkeeper has jumped at the opportunity to join a Premier League side.





If and when the deal goes through, Peacock-Farrell will have to compete with England internationals Joe Hart and Nick Pope for a place in Sean Dyche’s team.

