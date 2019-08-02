XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/08/2019 - 10:36 BST

Leeds United Star Edging Ever Closer To Elland Road Exit

 




Bailey Peacock-Farrell is continuing to undergo a medical at Burnley ahead of his permanent switch from Leeds United this summer, according to a Sky Sports News’ 10:07 report.

Burnley made a move for the Northern Ireland goalkeeper after selling Tom Heaton to Aston Villa and the negotiations with Leeds have progressed well.  


 



Leeds accepted an offer to sell the goalkeeper to the Premier League side and are set to pocket a fee of around £2.5m to £3.5m, and the deal will contain a sell-on clause.

Peacock-Farrell arrived at Burnley on Thursday afternoon to undergo a medical and complete the relevant formalities of the transfer.
 


And it has been claimed that the 23-year-old is yet to complete the medical checks, which would allow him to sign his contract with Burnley.



The Leeds academy product was the number 2 to Kiko Casilla last season and has been keen to play regular football next season.

With only a year left on his contract, Leeds have decided to cash in on him and the goalkeeper has jumped at the opportunity to join a Premier League side.
 


If and when the deal goes through, Peacock-Farrell will have to compete with England internationals Joe Hart and Nick Pope for a place in Sean Dyche’s team.   
 