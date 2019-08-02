Loan With Option To Buy – Detail On Interest of Newcastle and Leeds In 19-Year-Old Striker Emerges

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United and Leeds United are looking for a season-long loan with option to buy from Inter for highly rated striker Facundo Colidio.



News of the English pair being keen on the Argentine emerged on Thursday night, with Inter not ruling out selling the player for a fee of between €8m and €10m.













However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, both Newcastle and Leeds are looking for loan deals.



The pair want to take Colidio on loan for the entire season and then have an option to sign him permanently if he impresses.



An Argentina Under-20 international, the striker has an Italian passport, meaning a move to England should be a simple affair.







It has been claimed that the presence of Marcelo Bielsa, who Colidio admires, could play a factor in the race and tilt the scales towards Leeds.



Newcastle though have the carrot of Premier League football to dangle in front of the 19-year-old.



Colidio has impressed with Inter at youth level and the Nerazzurri have been considering sending him to go out on loan next season to kick on with his development.



A move to Serie B side Frosinone has been floated.

