Manchester United Agree Fee For Harry Maguire

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with Leicester City for the signature of England centre-back Harry Maguire and will pay a world-record fee for a defender, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The long-drawn out transfer saga surrounding the England international is set to end soon as Maguire prepares to move to Manchester United in the coming days.













The two clubs have been in protracted negotiations over the last month and despite rejected bids, a deal has finally been struck between Manchester United and Leicester.



A broad agreement is in place and Manchester United have agreed to pay world record for a defender of around £85m to take Maguire to Old Trafford this summer.





The fee will eclipse the £75m Liverpool paid to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January last year.









Manchester City were also interested but they did not want to match Leicester’s valuation of the defender.



Maguire has been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top defensive target this summer and Manchester United are finally on the verge of signing him.





The defender will be given permission to travel to Manchester to complete a medical and other formalities of the transfer once the two clubs finalise the agreement.



The England defender has been left out of Leicester’s squad for their pre-season game against Atalanta tonight.

