Manchester United Flash Cash, Bid In For Everton Linked David Neres

Manchester United have decisively entered the race for Everton target David Neres by putting in a big money bid, it has been claimed in Brazil.



The Brazilian winger has been tipped to move on from Dutch giants Ajax over the course of the summer after a superb season for the club, where he showcased his skills in the side's run to the Champions League semi-final.













Several clubs, including Everton, have been heavily linked with Neres, but it appears as the closure of the transfer window in the Premier League draws closer, Manchester United are making a play for him.



According to Yahoo Esportes in Brazil, the Red Devils have offered Ajax €50m to take Neres to Old Trafford.



Ajax had been working on a new contract for Neres, but the bid from the Red Devils has thrown a spanner in the works.







The Dutch giants were prepared to make Neres one of the club's highest earners and the offer had met with the approval of the player, who was ready to sign on the dotted line.



It is claimed the picture has now changed with Manchester United's offer though.



Ajax have been looking for €70m for Neres and it remains to be seen if Manchester United might be willing to nudge their proposal upwards.



Neres' former club Sao Paulo have a sell-on clause, meaning they bank 23 per cent of the sale price.



Everton are set to sign Moise Kean from Juventus and it is unclear if their interest in Neres is still live.

