Manchester United Put Lucrative Contract Proposal To Paulo Dybala

Manchester United have offered Paulo Dybala a package worth €11m per year plus bonses to make the move to Old Trafford, it has been claimed in Italy.



With Romelu Lukaku having agreed to join Italian champions Juventus, the deal needs Dybala to a give the green light to going the other way.













The Argentine attacker is not sold on the idea of joining a Manchester United side not in the Champions League and still a work in progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



Manchester United are doing all they can though to tilt the scales in their favour.



According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Red Devils have proposed paying Dybala a basic wage of €11m per year, which will also be topped up with bonuses.







It is a lucrative proposal for the Argentine and all eyes will be on whether it moves the needle in the saga.



Dybala has also been on Tottenham Hotspur's radar and the Champions League finalists made an enquiry for him earlier this summer, but they now appear well out of the picture.



Juventus are giving Dybala time to make a decision on his future, but unlike in the rest of Europe, the Premier League transfer window closes next week.

