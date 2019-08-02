Marcelo Bielsa Indicates Not His Job To Try To Convince Players To Stay At Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has indicated it is not his job to try to convince players not to leave Elland Road, after goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell packed his bags for Burnley.



The Northern Ireland international goalkeeper has completed a move to Premier League outfit Burnley for a fee of around £2.5m to £3.5m.













The Clarets moved quickly to fill the void left by the sale of Tom Heaton to Aston Villa and Burnley boss Sean Dyche wants Peacock-Farrell to fight for the number 1 spot.



Peacock-Farrell began last season as Leeds' first-choice goalkeeper, but had to play second fiddle after the arrival of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid in January.





The 22-year-old decided to leave Elland Road after he was relegated to the bench last season and Bielsa, who took charge of the club last year, indicated it is not his job to convince players not to leave.









"If he thinks that it's not good for him to stay here or he chooses one place that is better than I haven't to convince him", Bielsa told a press conference ahead of his side's season opener against Bristol City.



"What is our job is to try and give them all the best, all the comfortable things for them.





"We are trying to create and build a place where the players like to stay here and when a player chooses another place and the club decide at the same time it is convenient to leave, I can't say nothing more than this.



"It is impossible to convince him if he doesn't want to stay here."



Although Heaton left Burnley, Peacock-Farrell will have to compete against Joe Hart and Nick Pope for the number 1 spot in Sean Dyche's team.

