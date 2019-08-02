My Son Won’t Be Like Mario Balotelli, He Won’t Fail At Everton – Moise Kean’s Dad

Follow @insidefutbol





Moise Kean's father has told Everton fans that his son will not be another Mario Balotelli, with money not his driving force.



The striker is due to complete a €40m switch to Everton from Juventus, with the Toffees having convinced the Bianconeri to sell their highly-rated attacking talent.













Biorou Jean, Kean's father, is confident that his son is now in the right place to make a success of the move Everton and revealed that he previously blocked a switch to Manchester, keeping the attacker in Turin.



"[Agent Mino] Raiola followed my son from the football school to today. He knows how to handle him, like his father. My son treats him like a second father", he told Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.



"My son in the past could have gone to England, but I stopped him when his mother wanted to take him to Manchester.







"He had to stay at Juventus to stay and mature. At 14, you cannot go abroad, I was not convinced and I gave my support to Juventus to block it."



Kean's father is confident that his son now has the skills to succeed in England and insists he will not suffer the troubled fate of former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Balotelli.



"My son will not be like Balotelli.



"He had the money in his head. It changed him.



"My son will not fail. I am sure."



The 19-year-old has long been tipped for big things and has been capped by Italy at every youth level up to the senior team.



He was handed a run in the team by Juventus towards the end of last term and finished the campaign with six goals in 13 Serie A appearances.



