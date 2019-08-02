Newcastle United Rapidly Closing In On Wantaway Bundesliga Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are closing in on the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt full-back Jetro Willems, who has been keen on a move this summer.



The full-back was not a regular in the Eintracht Frankfurt team last season and made just seven appearances in the Bundesliga from the starting eleven.













The Dutchman has been keen to move on and find a new club this summer, and his representatives have been in talks with Newcastle.



The defender has confirmed that he wants to leave and is looking to push his career forward at a new club.





He told German daily Bild: “It is not easy for me, I would have to admit.







“I’ve had good times here but now they are less so. It is not bad, but unhappy.



“My adviser is in talks because I have to move forward in my career and give it a fresh push."





Roma have also been linked with him but it has been claimed that he is closing in on a move to Newcastle.



According to the Chronicle, the Magpies are looking to get a deal over the line for his signature by the end of the day.



A product of the PSV Eindhoven academy, he has 22 caps to his name for the Netherlands as well.

