XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/08/2019 - 12:31 BST

Newcastle United Rapidly Closing In On Wantaway Bundesliga Full-Back

 




Newcastle United are closing in on the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt full-back Jetro Willems, who has been keen on a move this summer.

The full-back was not a regular in the Eintracht Frankfurt team last season and made just seven appearances in the Bundesliga from the starting eleven.  


 



The Dutchman has been keen to move on and find a new club this summer, and his representatives have been in talks with Newcastle.

The defender has confirmed that he wants to leave and is looking to push his career forward at a new club.
 


He told German daily Bild: “It is not easy for me, I would have to admit.



“I’ve had good times here but now they are less so. It is not bad, but unhappy.

“My adviser is in talks because I have to move forward in my career and give it a fresh push."
 


Roma have also been linked with him but it has been claimed that he is closing in on a move to Newcastle.

According to the Chronicle, the Magpies are looking to get a deal over the line for his signature by the end of the day.

A product of the PSV Eindhoven academy, he has 22 caps to his name for the Netherlands as well.   
 