02/08/2019 - 23:07 BST

Not Just Wolves – Further Team Working On Franck Kessie Deal As AC Milan Plan For Departure

 




An unnamed team are working on the capture of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who is wanted by Wolves. 

Nuno's side have been linked with wanting to snap Kessie up from the Rossoneri, with claims even having been made of a bid being lodged.


 



AC Milan are in Wales for their International Champions Cup meeting with Manchester United, but no big transfer meetings are expected to be held.

However, according to Sky Italia, AC Milan are looking for another midfielder because they are working under the assumption that Kessie will go.

 


Wolves want the midfielder, while it is also claimed there is another team working to sign the player.


 


England has long been considered to be the most likely destination for Kessie, but Premier League clubs are running out of time to do business.

Unlike the rest of Europe, where the transfer window remains open until 2nd September, the Premier League shuts its window on 8th August.

 


It remains to be seen if Kessie is on the move from the San Siro before the Premier League window closes.
 