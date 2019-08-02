XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/08/2019 - 16:54 BST

Tottenham Officials Studying Words of Sporting Lisbon Supremo In Meeting, Want To Find Bruno Fernandes Opening

 




Tottenham Hotspur officials are carefully studying the response they received from Sporting Lisbon during their meeting with the Portuguese club over a deal for Bruno Fernandes on Thursday. 

Spurs decided to up the pace in the transfer saga by sending a delegation to Lisbon for talks to sign Fernandes earlier this week.


 



The Champions League finalists put an offer on the table, but saw it knocked back by Sporting Lisbon, who want €70m for their goalscoring midfielder.

Tottenham nevertheless had detailed discussions with Sporting Lisbon and their president Frederico Varandas.

 


And, according to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, Tottenham are now closely going through the outcome of the meeting and what was said by Varandas, as they look to find an opening to do a deal.


 


They are tipped as being unlikely to go up to the €70m that Varandas wants, but believe there may still be room to reach a compromise with the Sporting Lisbon president and have not given up.

To further complicate the picture, it is claimed that due to rejecting a bid of over €35m, Sporting Lisbon now owe Fernandes a payment of €5m.

 


The terms of the agreement were laid down by former club president Sousa Cintra in the negotiations for Fernandes to stay at the club.

It has been claimed that Fernandes, through his agent, has now communicated his desire to explore an exit this summer.
 