Tottenham Officials Studying Words of Sporting Lisbon Supremo In Meeting, Want To Find Bruno Fernandes Opening

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur officials are carefully studying the response they received from Sporting Lisbon during their meeting with the Portuguese club over a deal for Bruno Fernandes on Thursday.



Spurs decided to up the pace in the transfer saga by sending a delegation to Lisbon for talks to sign Fernandes earlier this week.













The Champions League finalists put an offer on the table, but saw it knocked back by Sporting Lisbon, who want €70m for their goalscoring midfielder.



Tottenham nevertheless had detailed discussions with Sporting Lisbon and their president Frederico Varandas.



And, according to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, Tottenham are now closely going through the outcome of the meeting and what was said by Varandas, as they look to find an opening to do a deal.







They are tipped as being unlikely to go up to the €70m that Varandas wants, but believe there may still be room to reach a compromise with the Sporting Lisbon president and have not given up.



To further complicate the picture, it is claimed that due to rejecting a bid of over €35m, Sporting Lisbon now owe Fernandes a payment of €5m.



The terms of the agreement were laid down by former club president Sousa Cintra in the negotiations for Fernandes to stay at the club.



It has been claimed that Fernandes, through his agent, has now communicated his desire to explore an exit this summer.

