Nothing In It – Gladbach Sporting Director On Tottenham and Atletico Madrid Links For Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has revealed that no club have expressed their interest in Matthias Ginter, amidst links with Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.



Ginter, who arrived at the Bundesliga club in 2017, has been linked with a move away from Germany, with Spurs and Los Rojiblancos said to be leading the race for his signature.













Reports on Thursday suggested that the two clubs have got in touch with Monchengladbach to discuss a possible move for him, but refused to meet the German club's asking price.



Both suitors are said to have offered a fee in the region of €35m, which was way off the €60m that the Foals want for the 25-year-old.





However, Eberl, who is currently serving as the Bundesliga side's sporting director, has played down the speculation by revealing that no team have made an enquiry for Ginter.









"There is nothing in it", Eberl told German regional daily the Rheinische Post.



"No one has let us know about their interest in Matze, and we have no interest at all in letting him go."





Ginter signed for Monchengladbach from Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of €17m in 2017, penning a four-year deal.



The Germany international made 27 league appearances for the club last term, helping the team to a fifth-place finish.

