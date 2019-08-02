Premier League Club What You Dream Of Says Bailey Peacock-Farrell After Swapping Leeds For Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Bailey Peacock-Farrell has admitted that it has always been a dream for him to play for a Premier League club, following his switch to Burnley from Leeds United.



The Clarets have snapped up the 22-year-old goalkeeper from Leeds for a fee rumoured to be around the £3.5m figure.













The goalkeeper found himself on the bench after Leeds signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid in January and has been keen to play regular football next season.



Leeds decided to cash in on him and Marcelo Bielsa accepted Peacock-Farrell's mind was made up on leaving.





The Northern Irishman is looking for a fresh start at Burnley and admits that he is excited to join a club who are playing in the top tier of English football.







He told the club’s official website: “I’m really happy to be here.



“A Premier League club is what you dream of when you are starting out in football and to say I’ve signed for Burnley is a massive honour.”





Peacock-Farrell is looking forward to competing with Joe Hart and Nick Pope for a place in the team.



And admits that he is keen to be part of the exciting project under Sean Dyche at Burnley.



“There’s massive competition here, but it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.



“The goalkeepers here are really good and two of them are England internationals. There’s something going on here that must be right.



“So to come here and be part of it, is something I’m really excited about.”



A product of the Leeds academy, he made 41 appearances for Leeds before departing the club.

