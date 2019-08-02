Real Madrid In For Bruno Fernandes, Offer Expected In Hours For Tottenham and Man Utd Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United now have big competition for Bruno Fernandes as Real Madrid are preparing to put in a move for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.



The Premier League pair have been linked with Fernandes for much of the summer so far, but could pay the price for not pushing a deal over the line as they only have until Thursday to make signings, while Real Madrid can do business until 2nd September.













Tottenham sent a delegation to Lisbon earlier this week to try to find common ground with Sporting Lisbon and although they failed, they remain keen on Fernandes.



Now, according to Portuguese sports daily Record, Real Madrid have moved into the picture.



Los Blancos are working with super agent Jorge Mendes as they aim to move into pole position for Fernandes.







It is claimed that a proposal from Real Madrid is expected to land at Sporting Lisbon within the coming hours.



Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas has been clear that he wants €70m to let Fernandes go and all eyes will be on how close Real Madrid get to that figure.



The entry of the Spanish giants into the race is a big blow for both Tottenham and Manchester United, who now have extra reason to worry about missing out on the goalscoring midfielder this summer.

