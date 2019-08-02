Serie A Star Rejected Arsenal Approach Last Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter striker Mauro Icardi rejected an approach from Arsenal last week as he does not want to play in the Premier League, it has been claimed in Italy.



Antonio Conte has made it clear that Icardi, who was club captain at Inter last season, is not part of his plans going forward at the San Siro.













The striker has not participated in pre-season preparations with the rest of the squad and has not been training with Conte’s charges.



But Inter are finding it increasingly difficult to shift out the Argentine as he has been making it tough for the club to sell him this summer.





It has been claimed Arsenal showed an interest, but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the striker rejected a move to the north London club ahead of the new season.









The Gunners tabled a contract offer worth €10m per season, but Icardi declined the proposal and made it clear that he does not want to move to the Premier League.



The player wants to continue in Italy and has been talking to Serie A clubs.





Juventus are his preferred choice but the Italian champions are currently in talks to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.



Napoli are also interested but they are far away from agreeing a deal with either the player or Inter.

